Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is not concerned by the current demands placed on defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu but insists he will always aim to lighten the player’s workload when required.

The 23-year-old, who joined Leeds from Chelsea for an undisclosed on a four-year deal in July, has played every minute of the club’s Championship campaign so far.

He suffered a dead leg in the 3-0 win at Millwall which made him a doubt for the midweek visit to Hull City. However, he came through the injury scare and played the full game as Leeds drew 0-0 in East Yorkshire on Wednesday.

Asked if he will continue select Ampadu as the games come thick and fast, Farke stressed the midfielder is a player who can handle the workload but insists he will never put a player’s long-term fitness at risk.

“I always have an eye on each of my players. So when I got the feeling okay there is a player who needs a bit of protection or needs sometimes also a rest, I will do this,” he said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Watford.

“But Ethan is also blessed with a good body, with good endurance, and also the ability to recover pretty quick. It’s not just a gut feeling.

“So the experience and the gut feeling of coaches is quite important, but we also are pretty careful with our sport science, with our physios, with our doctors.

“If something flares up and also like the objective datas, if he’s ready and recovered, we are quite careful. We wouldn’t take any risk. Certainly, that’s never a guarantee that there is no injury in football, but at the moment the good thing is for him, he has played also in the past many games so he’s in a good rhythm.

“He had a good pre-season and for that it’s a bit easier for him to handle the load than for example, a player like Sam Byram who has hardly played games in the last two years so, or sometimes even a player who is a bit older, who needs a bit more time to recover.