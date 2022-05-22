@FollowLeedsUTD: If this is Marsch ball, I’m all in.

@Sier1994: I didn't rate Greenwood but he has blown me away here.

@The_Swell_Shark: Well Leeds, we are on top. Got. To. Score.

@Kershaw444: Nearly crying here, this is horrible.

@LUFC1984LUFC: Please stop playing the ball in the air, we are not going to win any headers!

@Pwilkins10: I feel sick.

Christian Eriksen and Sam Greenwood vie for the ball. Pic: Alex Davidson

@BearGryllz: Brentford will have their spells, but so far so good..

@Sean_Hannam: Immediately thought Gelhardt's goal looked offside but it is a sign we can, maybe, just maybe do this.

@Mattthirtynine: Very good performance so far.

@Ben_Paul: Don’t want to tempt fate but this is the most control we’ve had under Marsch so far. Possibly because we have a bit of width and he’s letting Phillips do his regista thing?

Joe Gelhardt holds off the challenge of Mathias Jensen. Pic: Ben Hoskins.

@Pollard500600: Getting annoyed with Meslier. Doing his usual casual stuff at the back with back passes and goal kicks. Hasn't he learnt?

@SporcoLeeds: We got this going forward, increase intensity and accuracy.

@SJLUFC: Brentford on the beach here.

@DaffsNewell: Stop the count.

@Road_Lowfields: Still positive. Come on lads. You can do it.

@JustSimplyLee: Phillips’ passing really hasn’t got too much in the groove since he came back.

@AlanCoo63620384: This is just torture. Please make it end!!!!

@WJHanrahan: Can’t bear it.

@GhostRhubarb: Blow the whistle.

@Forgery_Hepburn: It's the hope that kills you.

@Lufcwelshfan: Cooper is a tank, we've missed him so much.