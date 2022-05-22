@FollowLeedsUTD: If this is Marsch ball, I’m all in.
@Sier1994: I didn't rate Greenwood but he has blown me away here.
Read More
@The_Swell_Shark: Well Leeds, we are on top. Got. To. Score.
@Kershaw444: Nearly crying here, this is horrible.
@LUFC1984LUFC: Please stop playing the ball in the air, we are not going to win any headers!
@Pwilkins10: I feel sick.
@BearGryllz: Brentford will have their spells, but so far so good..
@Sean_Hannam: Immediately thought Gelhardt's goal looked offside but it is a sign we can, maybe, just maybe do this.
@Mattthirtynine: Very good performance so far.
@Ben_Paul: Don’t want to tempt fate but this is the most control we’ve had under Marsch so far. Possibly because we have a bit of width and he’s letting Phillips do his regista thing?
@Pollard500600: Getting annoyed with Meslier. Doing his usual casual stuff at the back with back passes and goal kicks. Hasn't he learnt?
@SporcoLeeds: We got this going forward, increase intensity and accuracy.
@SJLUFC: Brentford on the beach here.
@DaffsNewell: Stop the count.
@Road_Lowfields: Still positive. Come on lads. You can do it.
@JustSimplyLee: Phillips’ passing really hasn’t got too much in the groove since he came back.
@AlanCoo63620384: This is just torture. Please make it end!!!!
@WJHanrahan: Can’t bear it.
@GhostRhubarb: Blow the whistle.
@Forgery_Hepburn: It's the hope that kills you.
@Lufcwelshfan: Cooper is a tank, we've missed him so much.
@Co_Passenger: Hate VAR.