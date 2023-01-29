Crysencio Summerville, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas were already confirmed as out injured for the contest but Tyler Adams, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk also missed Saturday’s assignment at the Wham Stadium in addition to Willy Gnonto who was suspended.

Marsch had revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Adams and Cooper were both “questionable” for the contest due to minor injuries but the Whites boss was expecting Cooper and Summerville back in training today followed by Adams and Struijk at the start of the new week. Speaking after Saturday’s victory, Marsch also revealed that Forshaw was also close to making a return. Leeds return to Premier League action next Sunday afternoon at Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Liam and Cree will be in training tomorrow,” said Marsch. “Tyler and Pascal may need one more day and then everyone else is looking fit and strong, except for Stuart, and Adam is close as well. We're getting healthy and strong and we're equipping ourselves with some quality so it's a good feeling right now. Not just that, we're performing well match after match after match. I feel like we're starting to gain momentum.”