News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Live updates as trespasser causes delays to train services
33 minutes ago Uncle sentenced for killing student and 'despicable' dumping of her body
52 minutes ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
53 minutes ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
1 hour ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

12 free agents Leeds United could sign this summer including Liverpool, Rangers and Wolves stars - gallery

Free agents that Leeds United could target in summer transfer window if they avoid relegation from the Premier League

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:30 GMT

The upcoming summer transfer window could be huge for Leeds United, shortly after signing the likes of Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie. However, it could all depend on whether they can avoid relegation this season.

The Whites will be desperate to stay in the Premier League as they look to keep hold some of their bigger names, while staying up would also allow them to add some more high quality players to their ranks.

While Leeds have been splashing the cash this season, they could consider the free agent market this summer, with a large number of brilliant players set to leave their clubs at the end of the season.

Here are 12 free agents that Leeds United could target this summer...

Jesse Lingard looks likely to leave the City Ground this summer after a disappointing spell that has left him still searching for his first league goal for the club. He has already been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and North America.

1. Jesse Lingard - Nottingham Forest

Jesse Lingard looks likely to leave the City Ground this summer after a disappointing spell that has left him still searching for his first league goal for the club. He has already been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and North America.

Photo Sales
It’s unclear whether the full-back will sign a new contract with Benfica, however he continues to be linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

2. Alex Grimaldo - Benfica

It’s unclear whether the full-back will sign a new contract with Benfica, however he continues to be linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Photo Sales
Marcus Thuram has a long list of admirers as he looks set to leave the Bundesliga club this summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle Utd interested. The Frenchman has netted eleven league goals this season.

3. Marcus Thuram - Borussia Monchengladbach

Marcus Thuram has a long list of admirers as he looks set to leave the Bundesliga club this summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle Utd interested. The Frenchman has netted eleven league goals this season.

Photo Sales
Dortmund have confirmed that Dahoud won’t extend his contract beyond the summer. Leicester City are one Premier League club that have been linked with the 27-year-old.

4. Mahmoud Dahoud - Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund have confirmed that Dahoud won’t extend his contract beyond the summer. Leicester City are one Premier League club that have been linked with the 27-year-old.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Premier League