12 free agents Leeds United could sign this summer including Liverpool, Rangers and Wolves stars - gallery
Free agents that Leeds United could target in summer transfer window if they avoid relegation from the Premier League
The upcoming summer transfer window could be huge for Leeds United, shortly after signing the likes of Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie. However, it could all depend on whether they can avoid relegation this season.
The Whites will be desperate to stay in the Premier League as they look to keep hold some of their bigger names, while staying up would also allow them to add some more high quality players to their ranks.
While Leeds have been splashing the cash this season, they could consider the free agent market this summer, with a large number of brilliant players set to leave their clubs at the end of the season.
Here are 12 free agents that Leeds United could target this summer...