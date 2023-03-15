Free agents that Leeds United could target in summer transfer window if they avoid relegation from the Premier League

The upcoming summer transfer window could be huge for Leeds United, shortly after signing the likes of Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie. However, it could all depend on whether they can avoid relegation this season.

The Whites will be desperate to stay in the Premier League as they look to keep hold some of their bigger names, while staying up would also allow them to add some more high quality players to their ranks.

While Leeds have been splashing the cash this season, they could consider the free agent market this summer, with a large number of brilliant players set to leave their clubs at the end of the season.

Here are 12 free agents that Leeds United could target this summer...

1 . Jesse Lingard - Nottingham Forest Jesse Lingard looks likely to leave the City Ground this summer after a disappointing spell that has left him still searching for his first league goal for the club. He has already been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and North America.

2 . Alex Grimaldo - Benfica It's unclear whether the full-back will sign a new contract with Benfica, however he continues to be linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

3 . Marcus Thuram - Borussia Monchengladbach Marcus Thuram has a long list of admirers as he looks set to leave the Bundesliga club this summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle Utd interested. The Frenchman has netted eleven league goals this season.

4 . Mahmoud Dahoud - Borussia Dortmund Dortmund have confirmed that Dahoud won't extend his contract beyond the summer. Leicester City are one Premier League club that have been linked with the 27-year-old.