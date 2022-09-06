In their seventh game of the season, Leeds United will take on Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Monday, September 12.

Leeds will be looking to recover after they took a heavy defeat against Brentford recently, losing by five goals to two.

Nottingham Forest did not fare much better - they were beaten 3-2 by managerless Bournemouth at the City Ground.

Both teams will be looking to respond with a win - if you’re wanting to watch the game, here’s everything you’ll need to know.

When will the game kick off?

The game will kick off at 8pm on Monday, September 12, barring any postponements or cancellations.

The team lineups will be announced an hour ahead of kick off on the BBC Sport website, the Sky Sports website and each team individual Twitter feeds.

What channel is it on?

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

You can also listen in to the game on BBC Radio Leeds - as well as this, live text coverage will be available on the BBC Sport website .

Who are the favourites and what are the betting odds?

Leeds stand out as the clear favourites for their clash with Nottingham Forest. Sky Bet have them at 7/10, while Bet365 and Paddy Power both have them at 4/5.

Meanwhile, Forest have been given odds of 10/3 with Bet365, 3/1 with Sky Bet and 16/5 with Paddy Power. Despite their flamboyant spending, the bookmakers don’t expect them to win this game.