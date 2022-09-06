'I will' - Steve Cooper fighting talk before Leeds United trip and options for Nottingham Forest
Steve Cooper has made a vow about how he will respond to a terrible week for Nottingham Forest ahead of Monday night’s return to action against Leeds United at Elland Road.
Newly-promoted Forest began the new Premier League season by taking four points out of a possible nine but Cooper’s side have since conceded 11 goals in three consecutive defeats.
The Nottingham outfit impressed in last weekend’s clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur but ultimately fell to a 2-0 defeat and were then walloped 6-0 at Manchester City in midweek.
Cooper’s side were then on course to bounce back with a victory in Saturday’s hosting of Bournemouth in which they led 2-0 at the break but the Cherries pulled off a stunning comeback to leave with a 3-2 triumph.
Forest now sit second-bottom but Cooper has come out fighting ahead of his side’s return to action in what is also United's next game next Monday night at Elland Road.
"We either sulk about it or roll our sleeves up and get on with it, me included,” said Cooper.
"It's all well and good being a manager when things are going well.
"I need to show that I can be a manager when things are not going so well.
"This has not been a great week obviously but we have to get on with it."