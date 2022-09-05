Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dramatic transfer deadline week briefly threatened to deliver a huge star in the form of Cody Gakpo and then a promising-sounding striker in Bamba Dieng, before merely bringing forward the signing of 18-year-old prospect Willy Gnonto.

Everyone at Leeds was pleased to get Gnonto confirmed, although as Jesse Marsch packed him back off to Zurich to collect his things instead of making him part of the weekend plans for Brentford, it was clear that the Italy international is not yet ready to make an Premier League impact.

The departure of Daniel James, on loan, was easy to understand from the player's point of view given the threat to his game time, although Jesse Marsch would later intimate that the winger rather wanted to stick around, and less so from a club point of view.

It may be the case that end product has proved a struggle for James and there are those in the squad now well ahead of him, but reducing and not augmenting Marsch's senior options on the last day of the window was not a well-received move among sections of the fanbase.

What's more, the game at Brentford was a chance for everyone to get deadline day out of their system and move forward but instead of appeasing any angst, it merely gave it fresh fuel.

A 5-2 capitulation owed far more to defensive frailty than the failure to land one of the club's priority striker targets, or even the contested decisions that led to Marsch's red card.

The performance and the scoreline left everyone in need of some positivity, particularly with such a long wait to the Nottingham Forest game next Monday.

BIG MISS - Patrick Bamford, who was a big miss for Leeds United last season, was guilty of a bad miss at Brentford but there will be other chances and goals to boot. Pic: Getty

Here are six positives for Leeds to cling to in the meantime.

Bamford is back

The sitter was bad, one he may well count among his worst misses as a Leeds player, but there will be other chances and there will be goals.

Bamford can be forgiven for showing some rust in the heat of battle given the length of time he spent out last season and the stop-start nature of his comeback this season. And the fact that he was in the right place at the right time to try and finish Pascal Struijk's delivery is a good thing. That's where he will help Leeds, by adding a presence in the areas where a centre forward is needed, along with his involvement in the build-up of attacks.

Joe Gelhardt has, at times, looked a little lost as a number nine among giant centre-backs, and Leeds probably don't want him playing with his back to goal. They want Gelhardt running at defenders with the ball at his feet. Back-to-goal football is something Bamford has done very well for Leeds. If he can get 60 minutes against Nottingham Forest, a game he'll be desperate to play in, and move closer to full match fitness then all the better for the Whites.

Centre-back options

Diego Llorente had a mare against Brentford but the good news for Leeds is that Liam Cooper, the club's most consistent central defender since promotion, was on the bench and nearing a return to the side. When he does come back in, likely alongside Robin Koch who until Brentford had put together a fine start to the season, he should give Leeds central defensive solidity. He might not be as inventive in his passing as Llorente but Cooper comes without much of the drama that seems to follow Llorente around.

Pascal Struijk, who has performed admirably at left-back and is probably happy to be getting so many Premier League minutes, is another option for Marsch to consider. So too is Leo Hjelde. If a centre-back drops out of form, as Llorente seems to have, there are options open to Marsch.

Summerville time

A deadline day winner, Crysencio Summerville has watched a more senior winger depart and found himself bumped up in Marsch's plans. It could and should lead to more game time for the young Dutchman who continues to show flashes of his uber-confident attacking play. He should have had a penalty at Brentford and at some stage soon will be rewarded for his willingness to take on defenders with a goal or an assist at senior level. He has had to be more patient than some of his peers but it feels like there could be opportunities for him this season if he keeps his head down, his nose clean and his form good.

Sinisterra finds his range

Luis Sinisterra is a threat from outside the box in exactly the same way Raphinha was. Twice in two games the Colombian has gone for the path of least resistance with a blast from distance and shown a wonderful ability to find the net. Even if his goals have brought just one point from those two games, it bodes well for Leeds that their new winger is already among the goals.

The only concerns with Sinisterra are whether or not he can replicate the workload that Raphinha got through defensively and how long it will take him to get fully up to speed. But it's already clear that he's going to be a genuine goal threat and a horrible player to face when he's in full flight.

Older and wiser

Leeds United's bench, for the first time in a long time, boasted serious experience on Saturday. Bamford, Cooper, Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling and Mateusz Klich all give Marsch options that he would have no issue turning to in a game. In recent seasons Leeds' bench has, through injury crises, taken on a cherubic appearance. Right now it's a mix of youth and experience and there are pending battles for shirts that were previously worn relatively comfortably by one player. At right-back and centre-back in particular, Marsch has choices to make. Ayling will want that right-back slot and Rasmus Kristensen will fight him for it, while Cody Drameh will hope he can nick a few more appearances too.

Eight points