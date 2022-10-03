Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt was missing from Jesse Marsch’s matchday squad on Sunday afternoon as the team drew 0-0 with Aston Villa.

Gelhardt was present at Elland Road, however, spotted undergoing what appeared to be a fitness test prior to the match.

After the game, Jesse Marsch revealed that Gelhardt was not subjected to a late test of his readiness, insisting the young striker was healthy but merely not selected for the 20-man United squad.

He also stated that Merseysider Gelhardt may be given some minutes for the Under-21 side at Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night as the youngsters kick off their Papa John’s Trophy campaign.

"I can tell you this: it's not based on performance, because I think he's playing well. But we think that we have a lot of guys performing well right now,” Marsch began, as he explained Gelhardt’s omission.

"I look at it as I really like Joffy, his mentality is great. Maybe we'll use him and a few guys on Tuesday in the Papa John's tournament to try to make sure that we're keeping rhythm and fitness and everything.

"I think you can see that a lot of our players need some match time. But please don't take it as a negative on Joffy. I believe in him and I really like him and we're going to keep pushing him,” Marsch finished.

Leeds were eliminated at the group stage of the Papa John’s Trophy last season, falling to defeat against Tranmere and Salford City in their northern section group.

The young Whites did beat Oldham Athletic, helped by the contributions of fringe first-teamer Crysencio Summerville in a 3-2 win.

This season, United begin their EFL Trophy campaign at Prenton Park once again, but the inclusion of Gelhardt and potentially other young players currently on the fringes of the first-team indicates Leeds may have a better chance against the League Two outfit.

However, Micky Mellon’s side will have had 48 hours to prepare for Gelhardt and co, which based on the squad Leeds took with them last year, Rovers will not have been expecting.

