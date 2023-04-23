News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United target eyed by Newcastle United and Arsenal as former striker considers EFL move

Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as they look to bounce back from their latest Premier League loss

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Leeds United were beaten 2-1 away at Fulham this weekend in another dent to their survival hopes. The Whites are only a point above the drop zone as they look to retain their Premier League status.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a huge clash against Leicester City on Tuesday night. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Competition for midfielder

Leeds-linked Manuel Ugarte is also reportedly on the radar of fellow top flight clubs Arsenal and Newcastle United. According to Portuguese news outlet O Jogo (via SportWitness), the pair are both interested in snapping up the 22-year-old ahead of the next transfer window.

Ugarte, who is a Uruguay international with eight caps under his belt so far in his career, has been a hit since joining his current side back in the summer of 2021. They will face a battle to keep hold of him with a few clubs now in the frame for his signature this summer.

Former striker eyes role

Former Leeds striker Robbie Fowler is said to be ‘considering’ applying for the Tranmere Rovers job, according to The Sun. The League Two side are currently in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Micky Mellon.

Fowler retired from playing back in 2012 and has since managed abroad with the likes of Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar and East Bengal. He is yet to have a spell in England but is now said to be eyeing the vacancy at Prenton Park.