Leeds United were beaten 2-1 away at Fulham this weekend in another dent to their survival hopes. The Whites are only a point above the drop zone as they look to retain their Premier League status.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a huge clash against Leicester City on Tuesday night. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Competition for midfielder

Leeds-linked Manuel Ugarte is also reportedly on the radar of fellow top flight clubs Arsenal and Newcastle United. According to Portuguese news outlet O Jogo (via SportWitness), the pair are both interested in snapping up the 22-year-old ahead of the next transfer window.

Ugarte, who is a Uruguay international with eight caps under his belt so far in his career, has been a hit since joining his current side back in the summer of 2021. They will face a battle to keep hold of him with a few clubs now in the frame for his signature this summer.

Former striker eyes role

Former Leeds striker Robbie Fowler is said to be ‘considering’ applying for the Tranmere Rovers job, according to The Sun. The League Two side are currently in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Micky Mellon.