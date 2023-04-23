Leeds United sixfold bad day, actor's Shameless late entrance and a Fulham sprinkler complaint

The Whites are entering the business end of the relegation run-in without form or momentum and there was plenty to worry head coach Javi Gracia at Craven Cottage. Here's the YEP take on another alarming day for Leeds.

Good day

Liam Cooper

BAD DAY: For Leeds United's Weston McKennie, again, as he tries to tackle Fulham's Antonee Robinson. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

He won't ever regard it as such, because the team he supports and plays for lost the game, but Cooper played well. He did all the vital defensive work you would anticipate and was not at fault for any of the goals or big chances the hosts created. His aggression and leadership will be needed again on Tuesday night and the sight of him down needing treatment late in the second half was a worry.

Bad day

Illan Meslier

For a player coming under increasing fire for his form, this performance was the last thing Illan Meslier needed. Palming two crosses straight to Fulham players cost his side two goals. Yes the fires broke out well ahead of him but he had a hand, literally, in both goals.

Rasmus Kristensen

Willian toyed with him and gave him another torrid afternoon of Premier League football. Adapting to the English top flight is difficult and takes time for many players but Kristensen is finding it a particularly unforgiving education.

Weston McKennie

Struggled to keep the ball, struggled to pass it to team-mates, struggled to win it back effectively or keep up with Fulham runners.

Marc Roca

Not quite as poor as his midfield partner perhaps, but not a great deal better. The pair are having a really tough time of controlling the opposition or protecting the back four.

Brenden Aaronson

A couple of the challenges on him were fouls and referee Peter Bankes either missed them or Aaronson suffered because of his reputation. He has gone to ground too easily too often this season at the slightest contact, or simply not been strong enough to withstand any level of physicality. He was bullied out of the game at Fulham.

Javi Gracia

The ironic cheers for Willy Gnonto's arrival and the constant questioning over the Italian's involvement must be grating for the head coach but it's a situation few can understand. The performance and result did not shed a kind light on his team selection and the aggression he wanted in the press barely registered on onlookers.

Off-camera moments

Michael Skubala and Steve Sidwell's embrace as the Leeds coach spotted the former Fulham man, working for BT Sport.

Leeds goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad and Bernd Leno's catch up, before Robin Koch embraced the keeper in the tunnel.

Illan Meslier's Gallic shrug as he petitioned the groundsmen to turn the sprinkler away from the area where he was warming up. His unhappiness was hardly alleviated as the game played out. Meslier was not alone in becoming a target of the sprinkler, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and the BT Sport team had to swiftly relocate under threat of a drenching.

Marc Roca petitioning heaven as the teams walked out before kick-off.

Poldark, Shameless and Last Kingdom actor Sean Gilder causing some of the press box to miss an early Fulham chance through his tardy arrival in the Johnny Haynes stand.