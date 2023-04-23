Wober’s influence on the defence has come into view following his recent hamstring injury whilst on international duty. The Austrian picked up a small issue during last month’s international break and subsequently sat out defeats to Arsenal and Crystal Palace as well as the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, before being named on the bench for the 6-1 mauling by Liverpool earlier this week.

Leeds have certainly appeared more solid and resolute with the 25-year-old in the side since his January arrival, conceding 16 times in his absence this month as the team slip further down the Premier League table.

Replacing Junior Firpo at left-back, in order to accommodate returning club captain Liam Cooper on the left side of central defence, Wober produced a steady performance at Craven Cottage but was ultimately left disappointed by the result.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Max Woeber of Leeds United shoots whilst under pressure from Harry Wilson of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he said: “It was a difficult game for us, it was a 50-50 game, whoever scored the first goal was gonna win it and unfortunately Fulham scored the first one and got out with three points. We're very disappointed.

"We worked the whole week on that [organisation] and of course the last two games we conceded 11 goals, that was our main focus to improve that and I think we felt more compact in the defence but still if we don't win games, if we don't get points then it doesn't really matter.

"They [have] got fast wingers, they got a clear plan how they wanna play, they are really good counter players. When we made mistakes in the midfield, and with their counter attacks they're really fast and aggressive and yeah scored two goals from our own mistakes.

"There is no time to let our heads down. Tuesday is a big game for us, six pointer against Leicester and we've got to stay positive,” he added.