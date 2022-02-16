Leeds United monitoring Serie A full-back, police explain Goodison response - key headlines

Kalvin Phillips on his approach to critics

This week, Kalvin Phillips has been speaking about his efforts to ignore those who criticise his performance on the football pitch.

The Whites talisman, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, was speaking to pupils at the Holy Trinity School in Cookridge to help raise awareness for children's mental health week.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about how he dealt with negative parts of his life, the 26-year-old explained his approach to criticism.

"Everything that is outside obviously the football team so like newspapers and some fans who maybe aren't happy with your performance, I kind of just block it out," Phillips said.

"I kind of wear blinkers and only focus on what I am doing and how I can be better as a person and a player and try and stay positive and always have a smile on my face."

Torino defender Ola Aina. Pic: Jonathan Moscrop.

Police respond to Goodison Park disorder

Merseyside police have released a statement which gives reasons for their use of PAVA spray when violence flared at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Following the Whites' defeat to Everton, footage emerged on social media of police using PAVA spray, an irritant similar to pepper spray, to control crowds in the away end.

In a statement, Merseyside police confirmed that one man had been arrested for being drunk and disorderly, and explained the officers' decision to deploy PAVA spray,

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: George Wood.

"When police were assaulted, officers deployed PAVA spray in order to bring the situation under control for the safety of fans near to the disturbance," the statement read.

"The use of PAVA in this incident has been reviewed by our Professional Standards Department who are satisfied that its use was proportionate and necessary."

Whites monitor Serie A full back

Tempers flared in the Goodison Park away end as Everton claimed a 3-0 victory over Leeds United. Pic: Marc Atkins

Leeds United are reportedly keeping up their interest in Torino full-back Ola Aina.

The Nigerian, who bagged one assist across 8 appearances at this year's African Cup of Nations, has been a regular starter in the Serie A this season.

But if Leeds want to secure the defender, they'll have to fight off interest from Lille and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham United.