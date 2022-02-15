Kalvin Phillips hails Leeds United team mates as Whites star reflects on rise up the ranks

United's England international star Phillips helped raise awareness of Children's Mental Health Week by taking part in an online session with pupils from Holy Trinity Primary School in Cookridge.

The Whites star was asked a series of questions and was quick to highlight the influence of both his family and Whites colleagues in his rise up the ranks, leading to his life as it is today.

Asked what he was grateful for in life, Phillips said: "Everything really.

PRAISE: From Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips for his family and his Whites team mates. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"I think from when I was young I was probably grateful for my mum and my grandma and the people that supported me and put food on the table, my brothers and sisters because this journey has always been with them.

"I have got a close relationship with all of them.

"Obviously without the team mates that I have had over the last few years I don't think I would have got as far as what I have got so far."

Pressed on how he coped with any negative things in his life - and also what he did away from football that helped his mental health, Phillips reasoned: "For me, I kind of just block everything out.

"Everything that is outside obviously the football team so like newspapers and some fans who maybe aren't happy with your performance, I kind of just block it out.

"I kind of wear blinkers and only focus on what I am doing and how I can be better as a person and a player and try and stay positive and always have a smile on my face.

"I have three dogs which I walk nearly every day and I spend time with my brothers and my sisters and my girlfriend as well.

"I think the main thing is, as long as you are spending it either relaxing or doing something that is going to help you in the long run then that's the best thing to do."