A man from Skipton was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an officer and police used pepper spray [PAVA] in what they say was a 'proportionate and necessary' response to trouble in the away end.

Footage on social media showed officers attempting to control the movement of fans into the stadium, wielding their PAVA canisters, before a skirmish led to Leeds fans being sprayed.

A statement from Merseyside Police reveals that one arrest was made after reports that a steward had been assaulted.

"We arrested a man after a steward was reported to have been assaulted at Goodison Park during the Everton v Leeds United match on Saturday afternoon (12 February)," said a spokesperson.

"At around 4.05pm at the start of the second half, it was reported a steward had been headbutted by a man in the away section on the Lower Bullens stand. Officers attended and while attempting to detain the male, other members of the crowd began to throw bottles at officers and two officers were punched to the face.

"One man, aged 44 from Skipton, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an officer. He was taken into custody to be interviewed and has been released under investigation. When police were assaulted, officers deployed PAVA spray in order to bring the situation under control for the safety of fans near to the disturbance.

"Efforts were made immediately after to identify anyone affected by the spray and provide them with aftercare and support. The use of PAVA in this incident has been reviewed by our Professional Standards Department who are satisfied that its use was proportionate and necessary.

ARREST MADE - Merseyside Police officers used PAVA spray on Leeds United fans as trouble flared in the Goodison Park away end. Pic: Getty

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and Merseyside Police is examining CCTV and working with Everton FC and Leeds United to establish the full circumstances and identify any offenders.