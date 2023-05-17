Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United: Local business owner drums up support for ‘true gent’ Patrick Bamford after 'disgusting' abuse

A local business owner has rallied up a “groundswell” of support for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford in light of the “disgusting” abuse he has received.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 17th May 2023, 18:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 18:05 BST

Oliver Thornton, the co-director of Leeds-based waste company The Waste Team, issued a message on the company’s social media pages in support of frequent customer Bamford, who he said is an “absolute gent”.

Bamford and his family were the target of “unacceptable” abuse online after he missed a penalty for Leeds United in the club’s 2-2 draw against Newcastle United, with several threats being made.

Mr Thornton said that when he got to work on Monday he and his employees – many of whom are Leeds United fans – were discussing the matter and were “disgusted with what was said”.

He said: “We do collections for Patrick and he his partner are the most wonderful couple in the world. We’ve done collections for them for a couple of years and he always offers to help.”

Mr Thornton went on to put a post on The Waste Team’s social media pages that read: “The keyboard warriors sat in the dark spreading bile don’t speak for us or any of the good people in our city.

"The people who gave there all in yesterdays marathon are what our city is all about.”

The posts have received hundreds of likes and shares and have reached thousands of people.

Co-director of The Waste Team, Oliver Thornton, said that Patrick Bamford regularly offers to help when he and his team go to work for him.Co-director of The Waste Team, Oliver Thornton, said that Patrick Bamford regularly offers to help when he and his team go to work for him.
Mr Thornton said: “We’ve been on the phone to Patrick and his partner and told them these people aren’t a proper representation of Leeds United.

"Leeds Marathon on Sunday showed how amazing our city is and then on Monday all the boys were talking about who these idiots making threats. We just felt utter embarrassment.

"Everyone’s telling Patrick to play on Sunday and the main gist from the comments on the posts is that everyone thinks he’s an absolute gentleman. There’s been a groundswell of support.”

Mr Thornton referred to the occasion when Bamford donated a match T-shirt and threw his support behind an appeal to replace stolen laptops in Leeds. Bamford also donated £5,000 to Beeston Primary School in 2021 to help them fund new iPads.

