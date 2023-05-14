Leeds have released a statement on social media behaviour after individuals took to Twitter directing abuse at striker Patrick Bamford in the wake of his penalty miss this weekend.

The 29-year-old’s spot-kick was saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope at a time when Leeds could have gone two-nil up in their crunch match at Elland Road on Saturday.

"Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter,” a club statement read on Sunday afternoon.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on May 13, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

“Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club.

“We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support.”