Joe Gelhardt winner felt 'amazing' says former Leeds United player, Whites losing transfer battle for full-back

Joe Gelhardt winner felt amazing, says former Leeds United player

In this week's column, Tony Dorigo explains his feelings after Joe Gelhardt scored a late winner against Norwich City on Sunday.

The young player made himself a hero when he stepped off the bench to restore the Whites' lead at Elland Road.

Kenny McLean looked to have snatched a point for the visitors in injury time before Raphinha set up an easy tap-in for Gelhardt to send the home crowd beserk.

Dorigo, who was watching from the gantry, describes the power of the moment in his latest column.

"All hell broke loose," Dorigo writes.

Joe Gelhardt celebrates putting Leeds United 2-1 ahead against Norwich City. Pic: Michael Regan.

"The emotion, the screams from Bryn and me and everyone in the stadium was just amazing. It was unrelenting.

"It felt like winning the Champions League, World Cup and FA Cup all rolled into one when, in reality, all we’d done was beat the worst team in the Premier League at home.

"It’s a strange thing, but it felt that good because it was that important."

Archie Gray scored the Whites' third goal as Leeds United beat Manchester United 3-0 at Elland Road on Tuesday. Pic: Daniel Leal.

Andrew Taylor hails young players

Leeds United Under 23s boss Andrew Taylor was delighted with his players' performance against Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

Taylor took charge of the academy side earlier this month after former U23s boss Mark Jackson was called up to assist in Jesse Marsch's first team coaching staff.

His first game as manager of the young Whites ended in a 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town which helped his team progress to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup.

Ajax right-back Nousair Mazraoui. Pic: John Thys.

On Tuesday, Taylor's side beat Manchester United 3-0 at Elland Road - and the Whites boss is happy that his players gave the 9,808-strong crowd something to cheer about.

"I am really, really, really pleased," Taylor said.

"The level of performance, the level of attention to the detail that we explained to them in the build up to the game and how we wanted to set out as a group, as a team and the key messages that we give them.

"They implemented them perfectly out there and I think it was a very good performance from every single player who played."

Leeds United losing transfer battle for full-back

Leeds United's hopes of securing Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax are all but over, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The full-back, who the Whites are reportedly targetting, has scored five goals and made five assists in the Eredivisie and Champions League so far this season.

With the 24-year-old said to be very close to a deal with Barcelona, it's looking less likely that Mazraoui will be arriving at Elland Road this summer.