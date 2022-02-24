'Big questions' - what Leeds United fans have said about Marcelo Bielsa since Liverpool drubbing

@Pollard500600: Want Bate and Joffy given run of games to help the side find some consistency till season end. If Marcelo Bielsa refuses to play other players after refusing transfer additions and refusing to recognise we need to adapt then TIME TO GO. No one is bigger than the club. Leeds first.

@Ossett_White: Are we in a relegation fight? Did we get thumped by one of Europe's best last night ? Should we have made signings in Jan? Will I be still be at Elland Road on Saturday backing Marcelo Bielsa & #LUFC …Yes !!! Now isn’t the time to moaning about everything that’s wrong.

@Kavana25: Are we now seeing the infamous Bielsa burnout...? Square pegs in round holes, poxy recruitment, injuries and having the team play in only one system has us where we are. I know people will say that system got us here but surely you to learn to adapt to different scenarios.

@Murgs78: It's all about mitigating the risk now. Is Bielsa the answer? If we ship 3/4 goals every game then we are going to get relegated. If we bring a manager in now will they be able to get a tune out of this squad or would that guarantee relegation? Big questions.

@BarneyLUFC21: This gamble we have taken in January is looking to blown up in the club's face. Bielsa has run control of everything and maybe he’s had too much control this time, surely he can see now he needs to give back control to some people at the club. He looks broken recently.

@Jonprecious: It feels like a 're-evaluate at the end of the season' job. We'd be mental to sack Bielsa mid-season, nobody could change the system and ensure performance this far in. The summer is a different kettle of fish (either in the Premier League or Championship). My fear is that Bielsa walks now.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Marc Atkins.

@Markydh: Do I want him here beyond this season? Absolutely not.

@Lufc28: Keep him here until the end of season, there's no point in changing now. But if Bielsa wants to stay beyond that he has to be open to change for me. Go man-for-man next season with a small squad, it'll be the same as this year. Teams have figures it out & it's far too easy.

@Ellufc: If he leaves before the end of the season we are definitely down. But, at the same time, we can’t keep playing like we are if we’re to give ourselves any chance of staying up.

@BigscottALTV: Bielsa MUST keep us up to salvage his legacy. I really don't want him going on bad terms. I think sacking him now is suicide but keeping him on another year is also suicide. Need someone that will embrace the best parts of Bielsa yet evolve to this league and its challenges.

Thiago controls the ball during Liverpool's 6-0 win over Leeds United on Wednesday. Pic: Lindsey Parnaby.

@Martinlcavetown: Bielsa has got absolutely everything from that group of players but now we are under pressure with injuries etc, the real lack of quality in the squad is exposed. I’m not sure if we’ve enough left to avoid relegation.

@Diddlysquattv3: Bielsa to keep us up, then leave at the end of the season. He has nothing to gain from staying another season. He leaves us in a far better place than he found us with some beautiful memories. And that’s how this chapter of LUFC should end.

@Jscott8701: Lot of people going on about Bielsa tactics but, I’m sorry, this is just schoolboy defending - it’s the players on the pitch that aren’t delivering, not the manager.

@BigginsLondon: Bielsa apparently prefers a small squad. Therein lies the problem. If he doesn’t reassess that in the light of what is turning out to be a catastrophic season then he has to go.

Luke Ayling and Mateusz Klich look dejected after Manchester United defeat. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

