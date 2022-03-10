Steven Gerrard expects the 'best' Leeds United, Aston Villa target Whites talisman

Steven Gerrard expects the best Leeds United

Steven Gerrard is wary of the 'new manager bounce' effect as Aston Villa prepare to take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Thursday evening.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch took charge at Elland Road ten days ago and lost his first game 1-0 to Leicester City on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But United's defeat to the Foxes hasn't stopped Gerrard being apprehensive about his side's visit to West Yorkshire.

“We’re going into the match in a good place but with big respect to the opposition," Gerrard said.

"In this league, when a new manager comes in, you have to be ready for that bounce.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard. Pic: George Wood.

"I think we should see the best version of Leeds tomorrow.”

Elland Road to host international fixture this summer

Leeds United's home stadium will play host to an international friendly on Friday June 24 in the run-up to Euro 2022.

England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman directs Leah Williamson. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

England Women will take on the holders, the Netherlands, while the country gears up for a home tournament.

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman is looking forward to stepping into the technical area in LS11.

“I am also very pleased to have the match in Leeds," Wiegman said.

"I know it is an area that has a big passion for football and I hope we can give the fans plenty of excitement at both matches.”

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Stu Forster.

Aston Villa target Whites talisman

Aston Villa will target Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips in the summer transfer window, according to the Athletic.

Leeds have struggled defensively this season after the England international sustained a hamstring injury which has kept him on the sidelines.

Since making the step up from the Whites academy, Phillips has made 27 goal contributions across 226 appearance for Leeds.

The midfielder's contract runs until 2024.