Leeds United’s Elland Road to host England Lionesses - how do I get tickets

The Lionesses will face Netherlands in a pre-European Championships friendly at Elland Road, home of Leeds, on Friday, June 24, at 8pm.

Netherlands are the reigning European champions and were World Cup finalists in 2019.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's Ellen White celebrating scoring as England won 20-0 against Latvia in their Women's World Cup qualifying match in Doncaster. The Lionesses are headed to Leeds in June (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

England also play Belgium eight days earlier at Wolverhampton’s Molineaux Stadium.

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “Although at the moment we are fully focused on the two upcoming April qualifiers, with the Euros approaching you also feel the excitement growing.

“These matches against Belgium and the Netherlands will be just the challenge we need in the last weeks of our work to be ready for the Euros. I hope we can continue the progress we have shown so far and build on the strong team spirit and togetherness that we will need to have in the final tournament.

“And of course playing Netherlands, and seeing so many familiar faces again who Arjan and I have worked with for many years gives a special touch to a game against good opposition.

England's Nikita Parris (Picture: John Walton/PA Wire)

“I am excited to be going back to Wolverhampton. We were given a tremendous welcome against Germany.

“I am also very pleased to have the match in Leeds. I know it is an area that has a big passion for football and I hope we can give the fans plenty of excitement at both matches.”

Tickets for both fixtures will go on sale exclusively to My England Football members from 1pm today (Wednesday March 9).

You can sign-up to become a My England Football member for free via https://www.englandfootball.com/members.