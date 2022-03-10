A long-time admirer of the American, going back to his time in charge of New York Red Bulls, Gerrard is relishing the chance to pit his wits against Marsch. He said: “I used to really admire his style in the MLS, he was a manager that had an identity and a way of playing.

“You could see clearly he was a good coach, he implemented the style really well with New York Red Bulls, they were probably the best footballing team on the eye in the MLS.

“Obviously he’s got big jobs on the back of that style and the job he did with the MLS, as a manager. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and I’m looking forward to going toe to toe with him. But it’s very much about the players on what they bring to the game.”

He added: “We’ve prepared for certain situations going off the Leicester game but also tried to tap into previous jobs and teams he’s coached previously.

“So, not ideal when you face a new manager so soon but I’d like to think we’ve got enough knowledge and enough information to know what to expect from Leeds.”

