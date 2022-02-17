Ex-Leeds United striker makes relegation prediction, Whites loanee lifts lid on Marcelo Bielsa

Former Leeds United striker makes relegation prediction

Ex-Whites attacker Brian Deane has backed Marcelo Bielsa' s side to survive this year's Premier League relegation battle.

United are currently six points clear of the drop zone with a game in hand over 18th-placed Norwich City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Deane, who scored 45 goals in 201 appearances for Leeds, thinks the strength of Bielsa's squad will see them through.

"I think they’ll beat the drop this season, they’ve got too much quality," said Deane.

"There’s three teams that are worse than them.

"It’s exciting watching Leeds as you know every man is going to give 100 per cent and some of the football they play is amazing.

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh. Pic: Alex Pantling.

"But it’s going to be tight.

"I just hope they have enough legs and enough quality to see them over the line."

Cody Drameh on Marcelo Bielsa's advice

Junior Firpo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka tussle for the ball during Leeds United's 5-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in August 2021. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

Cody Drameh has revealed the guidance that Marcelo Bielsa gave him as the defender departed Elland Road on loan to Cardiff City.

The 19-year-old joined Steve Morison's side on loan until the end of the 2021/2022 season in January in the hopes of getting more first-team minutes.

Bielsa later commented that he did not want Drameh to leave, but did not stand in the youngster's way.

Since joining the Welsh side, Drameh has impressed the Bluebirds supporters, registering one assist across seven appearances.

Brian Deane holds of Steve Clarke during Leeds United's 2-0 win over Chelsea in December 1996. Pic: Mark Thompson.

This week, the full-back spoke to the Cardiff City programme about the on-pitch targets given to him by Bielsa on his departure.

"Some of the stuff you see on the pitch from me is definitely from Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff," Drameh said.

"Their feedback was for me to be more aggressive and play on the front foot and I think the manager here has brought the best out of me since I've been here."

Rail strike set to disrupt journeys to Manchester United clash

Fans travelling to watch Leeds United take on Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday are being advised to seek alternative transport as rail strikes continue.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union are planning a second weekend of strike action as workers take action over a pay dispute.

Those attending major events on Sunday are being asked to plan carefully as an amended timetable will be in place.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: "This will be the second weekend that the RMT has chosen to disrupt people’s journeys, including those heading to events such as the Leeds United vs Manchester United game.

“We are going to do all we can to keep people moving under difficult circumstances but, as with last Sunday, we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service."