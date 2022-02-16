TransPennine Express rail strike: Fans travelling to Leeds Utd vs Manchester Utd advised to seek alternative transport

People intending to use TPE’s services on Sunday, February 20, including those attending major events, are being warned to plan carefully ahead of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union strike action.

The RMT are strike set to strike for the second weekend in a row, following following a dispute in pay.

Conductors are striking having been giving a flat no to requests to close the pay gap between themselves and other TPE workers.

Northern Rail conductors meanwhile have agreed a small payment of 2p for a new method of checking tickets.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “This will be the second weekend that the RMT has chosen to disrupt people’s journeys, including those heading to events such as the Leeds United vs Manchester United game.

“We are going to do all we can to keep people moving under difficult circumstances but, as with last Sunday, we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service. We will continue to review our strike response timetables and will seek to provide additional services where possible."

An amended timetable will be in place on the day.

Fans heading to the Leeds United vs Manchester United match at Elland Road Stadium are advised to seek alternative transport where possible.

Northern will be operating some trains via their Calder Valley route and on the Leeds to Brighouse-Bradford-Leeds circuit, but these will be far busier than normal and people are advised to check and allow plenty of extra time when making their journey.

A spokesperson for Northern said: “We will endeavour to absorb the additional passengers however anyone thinking of travelling on these services should prepare for them to be very busy and they may want to consider travelling at alternative times.”

On Sunday, February 20 TPE will operate a limited service on the following routes:

Manchester - York via Huddersfield and Leeds

York - Scarborough

Hull- Leeds - Manchester

Edinburgh - Carlisle - Preston

Edinburgh - Newcastle

Manchester Piccadilly - Sheffield

Doncaster - Cleethorpes

RMT has also announced further planned 24 hour strike action plans on February 27 and March 6.