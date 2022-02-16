The youngster's loan move to the Championship club became a big story when Bielsa revealed he had not wanted Drameh to leave Elland Road this season. The Whites head coach made clear it was Drameh's desire to go out and play football, despite his proximity to the first team.

Just over a month after joining Cardiff, Drameh has racked up an impressive amount of game time, starting each of their last seven Championship fixtures and playing all but 12 minutes. The Bluebirds have won four of those games and put distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Drameh has caught the eye of Cardiff supporters and boss Steve Morison, earning rave reviews.

"It's good they can't call him back after that," Morison said after this month's 4-0 win over Peterborough.

"He was outstanding. If he keeps playing like that they’ll have some player on their hands next year. If they don't, I'll be the first to ask if I can have him back. We play to his strengths and he's a lovely kid."

Ex Fulham academy player Drameh has credited his education at Leeds, as well as Morison, for helping him to perform.

"Some of the stuff you see on the pitch from me is definitely from Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff," he told the club's programme.

LOAN STAR - Cody Drameh has caught the eye with his early performances for Cardiff City, on loan from Leeds United. Pic: Getty

"Their feedback was for me to be more aggressive and play on the front foot and I think the manager here has brought the best out of me since I've been here. His desire to get me in was the main reason that I came here.

"As a player, you always want to feel wanted and it seemed like the perfect place for me to come and play. The emphasis has been on being positive and wanting to attack and he's filled me with a lot of confidence to go and express myself."

Drameh's loan move might have taken him out of a Premier League squad but it's giving him experience in an incredibly competitive division, as Leeds fans know all too well.

"It's a really crazy league," he said.

"It's a league where anyone can beat anyone and it's very unpredictable. I'm really excited for the games we've got coming up. We've just got to keep together, because you never know, it could be anyone's moment at any time.