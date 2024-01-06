Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United forward Steve Morison has been confirmed as the new manager of League Two outfit Sutton United.

Morison has taken charge at Gander Green Lane with Sutton rock-bottom of League Two and six points adrift of safety. He has replaced Matt Gray, whose four-year reign was ended last month after an 8-0 defeat at Stockport County.

Morison took an unusually large step down the leagues to manage Isthmian League Premier Division side Hornchurch Town, following his sacking by Cardiff City in September 2022. He leaves them top of the table.

A statement issued by Sutton read: “Sutton United have appointed Steve Morison as manager to replace Matt Gray, who left the club in December. Steve has most recently been manager of Isthmian League Hornchurch, and leaves the Essex club seven points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

"He previously spent just under a year as manager of Championship side Cardiff City, steering them clear of the relegation zone on the 2021/22 season, having previously been head coach of their under-23s.

“Steve's playing career as a striker saw him make nearly 700 senior appearances, half of which were for Millwall in three spells, and score nearly 250 goals. He also played for Northampton Town, Bishop's Stortford, Stevenage, for whom he scored the winner in the 2007 FA Trophy final, Norwich City, Leeds United and Shrewsbury Town. He was capped 20 times by Wales.

“We offer Steve a warm welcome and our best wishes for his time as Sutton United manager. We would also like to thank Jason Goodliffe for taking interim charge of the team in the five games since Matt's departure.”

Morison spent two-and-a-half seasons at Leeds between 2013 and 2015. His arrival at Elland Road from Norwich was a controversial one, with much-loved striker Luciano Becchio heading the other way - The Whites also received an undisclosed sum.