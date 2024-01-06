Leeds United's key promotion rivals survive scares as landscape changes
Two of Leeds United's key promotion rivals have survived 'scares.'
Two of Leeds United's key promotion rivals have come through tests, keeping them fighting on two fronts.
Leicester City and Ipswich Town occupy the Championship's two automatic promotion places which are being chased by fourth-placed Leeds and both teams took in third round FA Cup ties on Saturday lunchtime.
Ipswich travelled to League Two side AFC Wimbledon and quickly went ahead in the eighth minute via a Josh Davison own goal but Wimbledon then drew level nine minutes later through a Jake Reeves penalty.
Ipswich, though, went back ahead through an Alex Tuanzebe strike four minutes before the break and Wimbledon were reduced to ten men one minute before the hour mark when Harry Pell was sent off.
Ipswich then added a third goal in the final minute through Jack Taylor to seal a 3-1 success.
Leicester, meanwhile, faced an away clash against fellow Championship outfit Millwall who fell short as the Foxes left with a 3-2 success. Leicester put themselves 2-0 up within 39 minutes via goals from Cesare Casadei and Ricardo Pereira but Duncan Watmore pulled a goal back for the Lions in the 56th minute.
Thomas Cannon hit straight back for Leicester in the 61st minute before Zian Flemming's strike four minutes from time put Millwall back within touching distance only to fall to a 3-2 defeat.
Ipswich and Leicester are now both through to the fourth round, for which the draw takes place on Monday night.
It means the changes landscape of both teams having at least one extra fixture in addition to their remaining league games in their bids for automatic promotion.