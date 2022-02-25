Antonio Conte questions future ahead of Leeds United clash, new name in Marcelo Bielsa successor hunt - key headlines

Antonio Conte questions his future

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is questioning his future since his side have taken four defeats in their last five Premier League games.

The Italian took over in November last year and, in January, became the first Spurs manager ever to go unbeaten in his first eight league games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North London side have since seen a dramatic downturn in results.

Despite claiming a win against league leaders Manchester City on Saturday, Spurs could not get the better of relegation-threatened Burnley midweek, when the Clarets beat Tottenham 1-0.

After the game, Conte expressed doubt about his fitness for the challenge.

"No one deserves this type of situation – the club, me, the payers and fans, but this is the reality," Conte said.

Tottenham Hostpur boss Antonio Conte. Pic: Justin Setterfield.

"I came in to try to improve the situation in Tottenham but maybe in this moment, I don’t know, I’m not so good to improve the situation

"Believe me, we are working a lot.

"We are working a lot, we are working hard every day.

"I think that we are doing everything to change the situation but maybe it's not enough."

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is struck by an object at Elland Road. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

Former Leeds United player blasts missile-throwers

David Prutton has spoken out against those responsible for the recent spate of missile-throwing at Elland Road.

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca. Pic: Marco Luzzani.

This week, Leeds United passed information to the police regarding an incident in which Anthony Elanga was struck by an object while celebrating a goal during the Whites' 4-2 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Prutton, who made 67 appearances for Leeds in, says that there is a line that passionate fans should not be crossing.

"Football thrives on its tribalism, its identity and its sense of belonging, the us and them, the enemy and the battle," Prutton writes.

"I’m preaching to the converted here as proper Leeds fans are some of the most committed, loyal, engaging, demanding and lovable of people.

"The coin throwers do not, and will never, belong amongst them."

New name in Marcelo Bielsa successor hunt

Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca is one of several names being considered to succeed Marcelo Bielsa, according to Gianluigi Longari.

The 48-year-old is a former centre-back who won the Ukrainian Premier League three times as manager of Shakhtar Donetsk.

After two years at Roma, Fonseca left the Italian side in May 2021 and has since been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.