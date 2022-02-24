After suffering a fourth league defeat from their last five games at Burnley on Wednesday, Conte questioned whether he was the right man for the job and even said Spurs must have an eye on the relegation zone following their recent form.

Conte's side approached Wednesday's clash at Turf Moor on the back of Saturday's superb 3-2 victory at Manchester City but Ben Mee struck the only goal of the game to give Sean Dyche's Clarets all three points.

The defeat left Spurs eighth ahead of Saturday's visit to Leeds but Conte said he was mindful of looking further down the table and was seeking talks with the club hierarchy about his role.

DOWNBEAT: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The Italian said in a post match interview that "I have to talk to the club" and raised serious doubts about his future with his comments in his post-match press conference.

"I don’t want to comment on the game," said Conte at his post-match press conference, as quoted by football.london.

"I wasn’t to comment only on the situation. In the last five games, we lost four times. This is the reality. Not performance, not space no space.

"The reality is this. That we lost four games of the last five. No one deserves this type of situation – the club, me, the payers and fans, but this is the reality

"I came in to try to improve the situation in Tottenham but maybe in this moment, I don’t know, I’m not so good to improve the situation

"For me, it’s very frustrating because I know we’re working hard, working a lot and trying to get the best out of every single player. The reality is this.

"I’m too honest to close my eyes and say: 'OK on Saturday we’re going to play another game'.

"It's right at the moment to see well, what is the situation well and to make an assessment. Also I repeat: I’m really frustrated and I’m not used to being faced with this type of situation."

"But the problem, I repeat: I’m trying to do everything to change the situation but the situation is not changing. Someone has to speak about the race for the fourth place, and the reality from the last five games is we have to pay attention to not fight for the relegation zone.

"This is the truth. this is the reality, and when this type of situation happens, maybe there is something wrong. I don't want to close my eyes, I want to take my responsibility, if I have the responsibility. I am open, I am open for every decision because I want to help Tottenham.

"From the first day I arrived here I want to help Tottenham. I repeat: I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary. But it's not right in this moment."

Pressed on this situation being something new for him, and where he would draw the experience from to change it, Conte explained: "Believe me, we are working a lot. We are working a lot, we are working hard every day. I think that we are doing everything to change the situation but maybe it's not enough

"It's not enough. I repeat, for me it's very frustrating. Four defeats in the last five games. This is the first time in my life this type of situation has happened.

"Maybe I'm not so good for.... Maybe I'm not so good. Yes, maybe I'm not so good.

"I think Tottenham called me to improve the situation but I'm too honest. I'm too honest to close my eyes, you understand, and to continue to say 'ok I want to finish the season in this way and ok my salary is good'.

"But I'm not this type of person. I have ambition, I'm a person who has ambition, I hate to lose and we lost, I repeat, four games in the last five games. And for me, I repeat, this is unacceptable.

"I won't accept this. I want to try to improve the situation and also to make assessment with the club because if we continue in this way, maybe we have to pay great attention because this league we can finish 10th, 12th, 13th the same way that when I arrive here the same position."