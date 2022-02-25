Leeds United’s 6-0 defeat to Liverpool in midweek left few players covered in glory.

The Whites struggled to find any kind of rhythm at Anfield, and ultimately slumped to a heavy loss that put a considerable dent in their survival ambitions.

As part of his preparation for the trip to Merseyside, Marcelo Bielsa reinstated Raphinha into his starting lineup after leaving him on the bench against Manchester United last weekend, but the Brazilian failed to make much of an impact against Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing outfit.

Asked what he had made to Raphinha’s performance at Anfield - and if he was satisfied how he played without the ball - Bielsa said: “When he had to defend he defended always, better in the second half than the first.

“In regards to his unbalancing offensively, he had occasions where he could impose his ability.

“We were very isolated without the capacity to combine in attack with the only option being an individual resolution.

“It’s very difficult for us to combine and to offer company to our attackers, they played very isolated.”

