Luke Ayling hails Leeds United response to 'really hard' week, Dean Smith unhappy ahead of Whites clash
Leeds United suffered a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday - here are Monday's key headlines.
Leeds United defender Luke Ayling praise his side's performance in the Whites' 1-0 away loss to Leicester City on Saturday.
Harvey Barnes' 67th-minute strike was the difference at the final whistle as the visitors squandered chances to go ahead and equalise.
United had to act fast to put into practice the style of play preferred by Jesse Marsch, who arrived at the club on Monday following the departure of Marcelo Bielsa.
Given the circumstances, acting Whites captain Ayling was impressed with his team.
"I thought we did really well," said Ayling.
"It was a really hard start to the week but the boys have had four great days' training and taken a lot on board.
"There's a lot that we have had to change in the four days but I think we have shown out there how we plan to move forward.
"I am proud of our performance."
Dean Smith unhappy ahead of Whites clash
Norwich City boss Dean Smith is not happy with the hand his side have been dealt by the Premier League.
On Saturday, the Yellows took a 3-1 home defeat to relegation rivals Brentford and are set to face Leeds next Sunday.
Before that, though, an FA Cup clash has forced the Premier League to arrange Norwich v Chelsea for Thursday night.
The Canaries boss complained that it feels the world is against him and his team at the moment.
"We’ll get hardly any coaching to go into the Leeds game who are only six points ahead of us," Smith said.
"You have to deal with the hand that you are dealt and we are doing that.
"We will keep working hard and hopefully we can turn around some results and have a bit of luck ourselves."
Read the full story here.Whites transfer target held by release clause
Long-term Leeds United target Lewis O'Brien has a £12m release clause written into his contract, according to Planet Sport.
In September, the 23-year-old signed a new contract with Huddersfield Town, where he plays as a midfielder, to include the condition.
O'Brien has made two assists and scored three goals across 32 Championship appearances so far.
The midfielder is reportedly also being monitored by Newcastle, Norwich and Burnley.
