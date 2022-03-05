'Tough to take' - Leeds United fans react as Jesse Marsch era gets off to a losing start at Leicester City
Harvey Barnes' 67th-minute strike was the difference as Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat by Leicester City on Saturday. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@LeeScott321: Hard done by not to get something out of that, I think a fit Bamford makes all the difference in a game like that.
@V2Harris: Fuming because we were the better team. Results matter now. Two home games that really need six points.
@TheDavidJRyan: Not Bielsa Ball, but lots of positives. We looked a lot more solid. Great to see Gelhardt get 30 minutes. Lots of attacking chances. I thought we deserved at least a draw. Roll on Villa, feel a win coming on.
@LauricWhite: Deserved at least a point today with a lot tighter performance. A lot of positives to take away from a much improved performance.
@D_Bramley: Rodrigo... possibly the biggest waste of 30million you'll ever see.
@Jake_Harris15: Really positive first game under Marsch there. Deserved 3 points out of that not a loss. Schmeichel turning into prime Buffon saves Leicester. We will be absolutely fine playing like this and with Bamford back up top. Looked really good today in my opinion.
@KevinCocks6: Really didn't deserve to loose that in my opinion, but the luck has completely gone somewhere. Raphinha just had to score that chance - I knew after that what was going to happen.
@ConnorPratchett: Tough result to take that. Deserved at least a draw but signs of what Jesse Marsch is bringing to the team. Roberts’ injury killed the game, Joffy exciting as expected. Hopefully Bamford will be 100% for Thursday!
@JimJamthemonk: Definitely deserved something there but story of our season. You have to take you chances or you'll get punished. Next two are vital to get points from.
@Davesmam: Disappointed but not downhearted.
@Rbentley11: Very frustrating result, deserved something from that. Still think we’ll be fine. Bamford back in the squad and Phillips getting closer. Big run in.
@LUFC76ALAW: Didn’t deserve to lose that - should have won. Need to get points - big few games coming up.
@TopTipping1: I don't want us to be entertaining anymore, I want us to be winners!
@Renners_d: Points not huddles.
@C_ellis92: Thought #LUFC did well and we definitely deserved more from that. Schmeichel as MOTM tells the story.
