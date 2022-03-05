'Tough to take' - Leeds United fans react as Jesse Marsch era gets off to a losing start at Leicester City

@LeeScott321: Hard done by not to get something out of that, I think a fit Bamford makes all the difference in a game like that.

@V2Harris: Fuming because we were the better team. Results matter now. Two home games that really need six points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@TheDavidJRyan: Not Bielsa Ball, but lots of positives. We looked a lot more solid. Great to see Gelhardt get 30 minutes. Lots of attacking chances. I thought we deserved at least a draw. Roll on Villa, feel a win coming on.

@LauricWhite: Deserved at least a point today with a lot tighter performance. A lot of positives to take away from a much improved performance.

@D_Bramley: Rodrigo... possibly the biggest waste of 30million you'll ever see.

@Jake_Harris15: Really positive first game under Marsch there. Deserved 3 points out of that not a loss. Schmeichel turning into prime Buffon saves Leicester. We will be absolutely fine playing like this and with Bamford back up top. Looked really good today in my opinion.

Jack Harrison challenges Marc Albrighton during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City. Pic: Michael Regan.

@KevinCocks6: Really didn't deserve to loose that in my opinion, but the luck has completely gone somewhere. Raphinha just had to score that chance - I knew after that what was going to happen.

@ConnorPratchett: Tough result to take that. Deserved at least a draw but signs of what Jesse Marsch is bringing to the team. Roberts’ injury killed the game, Joffy exciting as expected. Hopefully Bamford will be 100% for Thursday!

@JimJamthemonk: Definitely deserved something there but story of our season. You have to take you chances or you'll get punished. Next two are vital to get points from.

@Davesmam: Disappointed but not downhearted.

Harvey Barnes scores the winner during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City. Pic: Michael Regan.

@Rbentley11: Very frustrating result, deserved something from that. Still think we’ll be fine. Bamford back in the squad and Phillips getting closer. Big run in.

@LUFC76ALAW: Didn’t deserve to lose that - should have won. Need to get points - big few games coming up.

@TopTipping1: I don't want us to be entertaining anymore, I want us to be winners!

@Renners_d: Points not huddles.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: Michael Regan.

@C_ellis92: Thought #LUFC did well and we definitely deserved more from that. Schmeichel as MOTM tells the story.