Dean Smith bemoans Leeds United preparation for Norwich City and luck ahead of Whites clash

Smith's Canaries remain bottom of the table following Saturday's 3-1 loss at home to Brentford in which Smith was left criticising VAR after his side were not awarded a penalty for a trip on Brandon Williams just before the Bees doubled their lead.

Norwich will be back in action on Thursday evening at home to Chelsea and Smith says the scheduling of the Blues fixture will have a huge detrimental effect on his side's approach to Sunday afternoon's clash against Leeds at Elland Road.

The Whites - who were beaten 1-0 at Leicester City on Saturday - are also playing on Thursday evening when Jesse Marsch's side will host Aston Villa.

GRIPES: For Norwich City boss Dean Smith, above, pictured during Saturday's 3-1 loss at home to Brentford. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Asked if it felt like the whole world was against Norwich at the moment, Smith said at his post-match press conference as quoted by Norfolk Live: "It certainly did today.

"I must admit we could go and play Chelsea here on Wednesday and have two days coaching before that but the Premier League have decided to put that on Thursday so we’ll get hardly any coaching to go into the Leeds game who are only six points ahead of us.

"You have to deal with the hand that you are dealt and we are doing that.

"We will keep working hard and hopefully we can turn around some results and have a bit of luck ourselves."