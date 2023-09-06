Mike Ashley is most infamous for his Newcastle United tenure but could look to jump sports with a Headingley investment.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Business tycoon and former Newcastle United owner could splurge £22 million on famous Leeds cricket stadium Headingley.

Financial difficulties have been looming over Yorkshire Cricket Club in recent years and The Telegraph reports that Ashley's Frasers Group are now in 'detailed negotiations' over a deal for the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley stepped down from the Frasers Group board last year as the company embarked on a new era but was a key figure in the purchase of Coventry City's CBS Arena last November. That deal in the Midlands soon made headlines when Frasers Group served an eviction notice on the football club just weeks after completing a deal.

Frasers Group are believed to be the frontrunner to complete the Headingley deal, although there is still interest from the Indian Premier League and a third undisclosed overseas consortium. Bidders have so far been refused the option of exclusivity talks.

Yorkshire acquired Headingley in 2005 from Leeds Cricket, Football and Athletic Company for £12 million but the current valuation is nearly double that.

Headingley first opened in 1891 and has been used for Test matches ever since 1899, including this summer's blockbuster Ashes series. The ground has a capacity of 18,350 and is also home to rugby league side Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been reported interest from Saudi Arabia over the summer but the Middle East country is believed to no longer be in the running anymore.

The sale of Headingley is set to be controversial among some, especially with Ashley's public image marred by years of unrest on Tyneside, but would provide Yorkshire with the chance to move on from financial woes that have been ever-present for years.

Mike Ashley is the frontrunner to complete a Headingley deal (Image: Getty Images)

The deal is described by the Yorkshire Post as 'complex and commercially sensitive' as Yorkshire look to raise £15 million to pay back the family trust of former chairman Colin Graves. The club also needs to generate several million pounds of working capital.