Kalvin Phillips has struggled to establish himself at Manchester City following his £42m move from Leeds United

Former Leeds United hero Kalvin Phillips is likely to push for a loan move away from Manchester City in January, if he is still playing a bit-part role for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The midfielder made the move to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth around £42million. However, he has yet to establish himself as a regular in City’s starting line-up.

Despite playing just six minutes so far this season, Phillips was included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad but i News reports his City future is looking increasingly uncertain.

The midfielder will be keen to keep his place with Southgate’s side ahead of the Euro 2024 championships in Germany and if he still finds himself on the fringes at City, it could lead to the player seeking a loan move when the January window opens - adds the report from i News.

Newcastle United, Everton and Liverpool were all credited with an interest in the defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window and the trio could be put on alert ahead of January if Phillips is still finding game time hard to come by. Phillips played a key role in the Whites’ promotion under Marcelo Bielsa. He featured in 29 Premier League games during the 2020-21 season as Leeds secured a ninth-placed finish.

Phillips has previously expressed a desire to stay in Manchester but did admit he would need to consider a move if he was not playing. He stated in June: “My intention is to stay. We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave, other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it. I cannot give it 12 months and say: ‘I am not playing so I am going to leave.’ As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team.”

