Cricket fans have voiced their frustration at Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s delay in providing refunds for tickets purchased for The Ashes in Leeds.

Fans who bought tickets for Day 3 of The Ashes at Headingley Stadium between England and Australia on July 8 were told by Yorkshire County Cricket Club that they would receive 50% of the amount they paid after rain caused disruption throughout the day.

Those who bought tickets for Day 5 on July 10 were also told that they would receive a full refund for their tickets, as the match did not take place on that day.

In a message to those affected, the club asked to “allow up to 28 days from the date of the game” for refunds to be paid into accounts, which would have taken up to August 5 and 7 for the two days at the latest. However, many cricket fans have complained that as of today (August 21) they have still not received their refunds.

Fans who attended the third day of The Ashes at Headingley Stadium were promised a refund after rain caused delays throughout the day. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Philip Easingwood travelled from Hull to Leeds after buying tickets for Days 3 and 5 and said it was “disappointing and unacceptable” that he still hasn’t received a refund for £80.

He said: “I gave it a month and then there’s been several emails since from Yorkshire County Cricket Club saying there’s problems with the external ticket providers. It’s now the second or third time it’s been deferred.

"It’s not just me. There’s lots of people affected.

"It’s frustrating. You expect better from such a big event.”

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has apologised and promised fans that they will receive their refunds. Photo: Danny Lawson

Others have taken to X – formerly Twitter – to express their frustration. One person wrote: “Dreadful response really. Day 4 at old Trafford was July 22 and we got the refund for that on august 3rd. To still be waiting for refunds from July 8th is amateurish. Not a shock though considering how poorly Yorkshire are run.”

Another person wrote: “Can someone start helping us fans get our Headingley ashes refund back it’s becoming a joke from Yorkshire County Cricket Club.”

One person wrote: “Not surprised Headingley not chosen as an Ashes venue next time Aussies are here. This refund policy is shocking from a so called professional sporting organisation. Get it sorted.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire County Cricket Club said: “We are sorry to hear that some of the ticketholders continue to face delays in receiving their refunds for days three and five of the Ashes Test match. The Club can assure everyone that they will receive the refunds due to them.

“The Club’s external ticket provider had received monies from YCCC to provide the refunds and we have been liaising with them to understand why there was a delay in processing the refunds. Everything has been resolved at their end and they have assured us that the refunds are being processed and will be in the ticketholders’ bank accounts within four to five working days, at the latest.