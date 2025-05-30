Hyde Park: The story of the fight to save Royal Park Primary

It was a community determined to fight for the future and legacy of its closure-threatened school.

The story of Royal Park Primary School in Hyde Park is one of ups and downs with a community desperate to make use of the Victorian building at its heart. The school was first muted for closure in the mid-1990s, a threat which never materialised thanks to a campaign from parents and pupils. Yet it would be closed by 2004 as part of a shake up of education services around the city. The building would stand empty for the next six years before the school hit the headlines again in 2009 when a group of protesters illegally occupied the building to highlight its deteriorating state. Two years later The Royal Park Community Consortium (RPCC), which was not a part of the occupation, drew up proposals for the former school’s conversion into a community hub providing facilities for youth groups, a nursery, gym, office space, conference room, business starter units and possibly a library. It tabled its proposals to the council’s executive board, alongside rival plans put forward by developers who were bidding to buy the building. The board agreed the consortium should be given nine months to raise the £750,000 needed to get its ambitious scheme off the ground. But a bid to the Big Lottery Fund failed and the group was unable to raise the cash. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from the fight to save Royal Park Primary.

1. Royal Park Primary

Enjoy these photo memories from the fight to save Royal Park Primary. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Children in class pictured in September 1997.

2. Royal Park Primary

Children in class pictured in September 1997. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Pupils Morgan Jaquiss, left, and Georgia Witt with badges from pupils saying what was special about Royal Park Primary in September 1997.

3. Royal Park Primary

Pupils Morgan Jaquiss, left, and Georgia Witt with badges from pupils saying what was special about Royal Park Primary in September 1997. | YPN Photo: YPN

Inside a Year 6 technology class in March 1996.

4. Royal Park Primary

Inside a Year 6 technology class in March 1996. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

NUT national president Christine Blower meets nursery class children during her visit to the school in September 1997.

5. Royal Park Primary

NUT national president Christine Blower meets nursery class children during her visit to the school in September 1997. | YPN Photo: YPN

Parents and children present a petition at Leeds Civic Hall to protest over the school's proposed closure in September 1997.

6. Royal Park Primary

Parents and children present a petition at Leeds Civic Hall to protest over the school's proposed closure in September 1997. | YPN Photo: YPN

