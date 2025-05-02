2004 marked the end of an era as Tetley was dropped from the Carlsberg-Tetley name six years after being taken over by the Danish brewing giant. It was a 12 months which featured Leeds's own Jane Tomlinson returning back to a hero's welcome after completing her latest fundraising challenge. And Leeds's own Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis was in the city to watch the latest film in the franchise. City centre landmarks are featured in this gallery as well as memories from around the suburbs with Meanwood, Armley and Roundhay among the community’s in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia