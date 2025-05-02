28 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2004

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the year which heralded a small but significant milestone in the history of Leeds's brewing heritage.

2004 marked the end of an era as Tetley was dropped from the Carlsberg-Tetley name six years after being taken over by the Danish brewing giant. It was a 12 months which featured Leeds's own Jane Tomlinson returning back to a hero's welcome after completing her latest fundraising challenge. And Leeds's own Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis was in the city to watch the latest film in the franchise. City centre landmarks are featured in this gallery as well as memories from around the suburbs with Meanwood, Armley and Roundhay among the community’s in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2004. PIC: Mel Hulme

1. Leeds in 2004

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2004. PIC: Mel Hulme | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Actor Matthew Lewis, who plays Neville Longbottom, arrives at The Light for the screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

2. Leeds city centre

Actor Matthew Lewis, who plays Neville Longbottom, arrives at The Light for the screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
May 2004 and cancer sufferer Jane Tomlinson and brother Luke Goward arrive in Dover during their Rome to Leeds bike ride to raise money for charity. To date the duo had raised more than £90,000 for charity and were just £10,000 short of their £100,000 target.

3. Rothwell

May 2004 and cancer sufferer Jane Tomlinson and brother Luke Goward arrive in Dover during their Rome to Leeds bike ride to raise money for charity. To date the duo had raised more than £90,000 for charity and were just £10,000 short of their £100,000 target. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Thackray Medical Museum staff Christine Cullum and Joanne Stewardson who reported seeing ghost within the museum. They are pictured in August 2004.

4. Burmantofts

Thackray Medical Museum staff Christine Cullum and Joanne Stewardson who reported seeing ghost within the museum. They are pictured in August 2004. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The new Aagrah restaurant opened at St Peters Square, Quarry Hill, in October 2004.

5. Leeds city centre

The new Aagrah restaurant opened at St Peters Square, Quarry Hill, in October 2004. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Classic Car Motor Show was held at Harewood House in June 2004. Pictured are the Drake, Bridges and Farrand families enjoying a picnic between their 1939 Daimler and 1924 Sunbeam 14/14.

6. Harewood

The Classic Car Motor Show was held at Harewood House in June 2004. Pictured are the Drake, Bridges and Farrand families enjoying a picnic between their 1939 Daimler and 1924 Sunbeam 14/14. | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice