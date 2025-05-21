The story of the fight to save Leeds Market in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 04:45 BST

It proved to be a victory for people power.

The message was clear in 1986 - Save Leeds Market. More than 250,000 people signed a petition opposing a redevelopment proposal put forward by Leeds City Council with Dutch developers MAB(UK) and Norwich Union as major investors. The plans involved retaining the 1875 and 1904 Halls, but replacing the rest with a new single market hall, new shops, a new bus station and multi-storey car park. The scheme proved unpopular and was opposed by the Market Traders' Association as well as Leeds Civic Trust. In order to see the plans through, a compulsory purchase order was required by the council and this was refused by the Secretary of State for the Environment. A four year campaign of opposition ended in victory when the plans were formally dropped in 1990. Enjoy these rarely-seen photos, plucked from the YEP archive, which tell the story of the long-running saga. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

August 1985 and Frank Smith contemplates the closure of his cafe on George Street. It had served shoppers and market traders for more than 60 years and was one of the oldest in the city.

1. Save Leeds Market

August 1985 and Frank Smith contemplates the closure of his cafe on George Street. It had served shoppers and market traders for more than 60 years and was one of the oldest in the city. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Under the proposals the only part of the 1904 market buidling to survive the fire of 1975 - the structure that faces onto Vicar Lane - would not be touched.

2. Save Leeds Market

Under the proposals the only part of the 1904 market buidling to survive the fire of 1975 - the structure that faces onto Vicar Lane - would not be touched. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
It was the construction of a new market - to link with a shopping centre - that was potentially highly charged for both the developers and Leeds City Council.

3. Save Leeds Market

It was the construction of a new market - to link with a shopping centre - that was potentially highly charged for both the developers and Leeds City Council.

Photo Sales
Ippe Konings, a director of developers MAB, discusses the £90 million scheme with the firm's letting agent Anthony White in June 1986. They were in a shop on The Headrow to answer questions about the proposed development.

4. Save Leeds Market

Ippe Konings, a director of developers MAB, discusses the £90 million scheme with the firm's letting agent Anthony White in June 1986. They were in a shop on The Headrow to answer questions about the proposed development. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
More than 100 market traders marched to Leeds Civic Hall in September 1985 to protest against the redevelopment plans.

5. Save Leeds Market

More than 100 market traders marched to Leeds Civic Hall in September 1985 to protest against the redevelopment plans. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
More than 100 market traders marched to Leeds Civic Hall in September 1985 to protest against the redevelopment plans.

6. Save Leeds Market

More than 100 market traders marched to Leeds Civic Hall in September 1985 to protest against the redevelopment plans. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds Kirkgate Market
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice