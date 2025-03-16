It’s the arcade of attraction which has been serving shoppers for more than a century.

Thornton's Arcade, which runs between Briggate and Lands Lane, first opened in May 1878.

The Victorian era gem was the vision of Charles Thornton, proprietor of the City Varieties, who submitted plans to build the city's first arcade on the site of the Old Talbot Inn in 1875.

The famous clock featuring characters from Sir Walter Scott novels Ivanhoe was added later on which has become a significant feature of the architectural wonder.

The Ivanhoe clock in Thornton's Arcade. | YPN

The arcade houses an eclectic mix of independent retailers which has made it a go to destination for savvy shoppers down the decades.

Your Yorkshire Evening Post visited the wonder to learn more aout its history and heritage and meet some of the traders. Click here to watch our video report.