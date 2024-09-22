Saxone Corner: The Leeds city centre rendezvous for courting couples

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It served as a rendezvous for courting couples across the city for more than a century.

Do you remember Saxone Corner? The rendezvous point for courting couples was found at the junction of Boar Lane and Briggate.

It was surpassed only by Dyson's Clock on nearby Lower Briggate as a meeting place for romantics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Saxone building had just been demolished when this photo was taken circa March 1982.The Saxone building had just been demolished when this photo was taken circa March 1982.
The Saxone building had just been demolished when this photo was taken circa March 1982. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Saxone shoes had occupied this spot since around 1908. By 1982 it was a scene of demolition with the 1960s building replaced with a replica of the 19th century version which previously stood on the site.

Sign up for free retro newsletters from your YEP

The replica building now houses a branch of McDonalds.

Share your memories of Saxone Corner with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.