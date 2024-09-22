Saxone Corner: The Leeds city centre rendezvous for courting couples
It served as a rendezvous for courting couples across the city for more than a century.
Do you remember Saxone Corner? The rendezvous point for courting couples was found at the junction of Boar Lane and Briggate.
It was surpassed only by Dyson's Clock on nearby Lower Briggate as a meeting place for romantics.
Saxone shoes had occupied this spot since around 1908. By 1982 it was a scene of demolition with the 1960s building replaced with a replica of the 19th century version which previously stood on the site.
The replica building now houses a branch of McDonalds.
