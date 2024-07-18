1. Boar Lane in the 1950s
A police officer directs the traffic in Boar Lane at the busy junctions with Bishopgate Street where cars are visible towards the left, and Wellington Street, far right. On the of Boar Lane and Bishopgate Street the rounded decorative building seen far left is the former Yorkshire Banking Company, the Midland Bank Ltd. Leeds City Station can be seen between the buildings in the background, and on the far right is part of the Queen's Hotel. Pictured in June 1959. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Boar Lane in the 1950s
Looking east along Boar Lane in April 1951 showing shops; Elsters, J. Jones, The National Provincial Bank, the Westminster Bank and the Cooperative Building Society. On the road are two trams, several lorries and cars. There is a multitude of people on both sides of the road. In the distance, on the building with the round tower there is a large Schweppes advertisement. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Boar Lane in the 1950s
Looking west along Boar Lane towards the city centre in April 1951 we see a busy and thriving shopping area. Both sides of Boar Lane are filled with people and business premises. The Griffin hotel and Jacomellis restuarant opposite are clearly seen. The road is busy with vehicles including tramcars, buses, cars and lorries. A British Road Services truck is at the front. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Boar Lane in the 1950s
A busy scene, from Albion Street looking along Boar Lane in April 1951. Shop front advertisements such as F.Colleridge, the Co-operative Building Society and the National Provincial Bank. There are awnings at several shop fronts. The road is filled with vehicles such as trams, lorries, cars and a bus. Tram lines and the overhead wires are plainly seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Boar Lane in the 1950s
Looking east along Boar Lane in April 1954 showing a line of trams including no.220 in front, a Horsfield built between 1930 and 1931, travelling on route 4 to Kirkstall Abbey. Shops and businesses visible on the left include S. Tetley & Sons Ltd., tobacconists, the Tatler cinema, F.G. Abe & Co., stationers and printers, and Albert Cowling's Wine Lodge. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society
6. Boar Lane in the 1950s
Holy Trinity Church and J. Jones, Furriers in March 1956. The road has tram tracks and overhead power lines. Cars and vans travel along the road, people walk on the pavement. A large advertisement for Schweppes Table Water is visible in the distance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
