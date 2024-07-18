1 . Boar Lane in the 1950s

A police officer directs the traffic in Boar Lane at the busy junctions with Bishopgate Street where cars are visible towards the left, and Wellington Street, far right. On the of Boar Lane and Bishopgate Street the rounded decorative building seen far left is the former Yorkshire Banking Company, the Midland Bank Ltd. Leeds City Station can be seen between the buildings in the background, and on the far right is part of the Queen's Hotel. Pictured in June 1959. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net