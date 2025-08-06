16 sizzling photos take you back to Leeds in the summer of 1998

The main photo highlights the precarious low water level at Roundhay Park’s Waterloo Lake in August 1998 as a city melted in the ice cream heat. It is one of 16 photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the 31 days in the life of your city and its residents. It was a month which also featured Leeds International Pool being named as one of six new centres for professional swimmers and pupils of a former all girls high school in the city meeting up for a reunion. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia