16 sizzling photos take you back to Leeds in the summer of 1998

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos chart a month in the life of your Leeds in the summer of 1998.

The main photo highlights the precarious low water level at Roundhay Park’s Waterloo Lake in August 1998 as a city melted in the ice cream heat. It is one of 16 photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the 31 days in the life of your city and its residents. It was a month which also featured Leeds International Pool being named as one of six new centres for professional swimmers and pupils of a former all girls high school in the city meeting up for a reunion. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This aerial view of the Roundhay Park lake showing low water levels.

1. Roundhay Park

This aerial view of the Roundhay Park lake showing low water levels. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Graham Kirkland visited the site of the new Stakis Club on Westgate. He is pictured with croupiers, from left, Nicky Garnett, Becky Slack, Rachael Baxter and Catherine Ogden.

2. Leeds city centre

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Graham Kirkland visited the site of the new Stakis Club on Westgate. He is pictured with croupiers, from left, Nicky Garnett, Becky Slack, Rachael Baxter and Catherine Ogden. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Spartrack, a nationwide initiative to encourage children to become involved in athletics was held at South Leeds Stadium.

3. Leeds in August 1998

Spartrack, a nationwide initiative to encourage children to become involved in athletics was held at South Leeds Stadium. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
It proved a bad day of the office for this driver after his tanker overturned on the roundabout outside Rothwell Sports Centre.

4. Rothwell

It proved a bad day of the office for this driver after his tanker overturned on the roundabout outside Rothwell Sports Centre. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
An aerial photo from Leeds Show held at Roundhay Park.

5. Roundhay Park

An aerial photo from Leeds Show held at Roundhay Park. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
This is John Foster works manager at Optare on Austhorpe Road, holding a time capsule dated 1942. Its contents were discovered in the wall of a building that contractors were knocking down.

6. Crossgates

This is John Foster works manager at Optare on Austhorpe Road, holding a time capsule dated 1942. Its contents were discovered in the wall of a building that contractors were knocking down. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice