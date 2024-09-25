Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the city centre landmark whose story is as controversial as it is familiar.

Leeds International Pool enjoyed somewhat of a 40 year on-off relationship with the city and its residents.

The idea of building an Olympic-sized swimming in Leeds was first mooted in the 1930s.

But plans were abandoned owing to the outbreak of war. By the early 1960s the idea was back in the agenda yet council chiefs were divided with many wanting smaller pools to be built instead.

The scheme eventually received the green light and was opened on Westgate in September 1967 yet the public were quick to criticise both its location and facilities.

"The building is badly sited, difficult to approach by car and dangerous for kiddies attending during rush hours,” said one user. “I cannot get my clothes into a wire basket and would prefer a full length locker."

Diving facilities were to full international standard with water to a depth of 16ft 5ins.

Hopes of holding swimming galas took a dive when swimming officials learned the cost of hiring the pool. "No galas are booked for the pool," said baths director Richard Ashton. "I think people are a bit afraid of the charge."

Worse still, the pool wasn't even fit for the Olympics. Legend has it that it was a couple of inches too short. In fact it was slightly too narrow for eight lane Olympic standards.

Its innovative design was by John Poulson. Council chiefs claimed more than “278,000 from the bankrupt architect for design flaws in the pool.

The pool closed in 2007 and was demolished by 2009.

Your YEP took the plunge and visited the former site, which is currently being redeveloped, and produced this video report.