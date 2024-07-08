Leeds city centre: 26 of the best photos take you back to 1970

These wonderful photo chart a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the dawn of a new decade.

They provide a fascinating insight into life around the heart of your Leeds in 1970, a 12 months which featured its fair share of talking points, changes and challenges.. Landmarks in focus include The Headrow, Eastgate and City Square as well as Leeds General Infirmary, Leeds Grand Theatre and the ABC cinema. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Heavy commuter traffic in September 1970.

Heavy commuter traffic in September 1970. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Cliff Richard taken at Green Shield Stamps on Eastgate in April 1970. He is surrounded by a group of staff dressed in typical fashion of the time

Cliff Richard taken at Green Shield Stamps on Eastgate in April 1970. He is surrounded by a group of staff dressed in typical fashion of the time | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The reopening of Littlewoods store on Briggate after rebuilding in May 1970. Sales assistant Andrea Dowson pictured presenting Alderman Arthur Brown, Lord Mayor of Leeds, with an onyx deskset inscribed to commemorate the opening. Store manager, Robert Bruce and Ida Bailey, who held the title of 'Miss Littlewood' are photographed with them.

The reopening of Littlewoods store on Briggate after rebuilding in May 1970. Sales assistant Andrea Dowson pictured presenting Alderman Arthur Brown, Lord Mayor of Leeds, with an onyx deskset inscribed to commemorate the opening. Store manager, Robert Bruce and Ida Bailey, who held the title of 'Miss Littlewood' are photographed with them. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The Leeds School Board Office on Calverley Street pictured in August 1970. The School Board Office is built on two storeys with attics and basements which are railed off. There is a slated pavilion roof and round-headed ground floor windows with carved spandrels. The dome of the Town Hall is in the top right hand corner.

The Leeds School Board Office on Calverley Street pictured in August 1970. The School Board Office is built on two storeys with attics and basements which are railed off. There is a slated pavilion roof and round-headed ground floor windows with carved spandrels. The dome of the Town Hall is in the top right hand corner. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Drinking the traditional toast at the topping out of the new Yorkshire Post Newspapers building. Pictured, from from left, are Mr. J. J. G. Michie (managing director), John Laing (construction), Sir Kenneth Parkinson (chairman of Yorkshire Post Newspapers) and Mr. J. G. S. Linacre (managing director of Yorkshire Post Newspapers).

Drinking the traditional toast at the topping out of the new Yorkshire Post Newspapers building. Pictured, from from left, are Mr. J. J. G. Michie (managing director), John Laing (construction), Sir Kenneth Parkinson (chairman of Yorkshire Post Newspapers) and Mr. J. G. S. Linacre (managing director of Yorkshire Post Newspapers). | YPNPhoto: YPN

Jagged metal and broken windows - one of the damaged coaches after a train crash in June 1970.

Jagged metal and broken windows - one of the damaged coaches after a train crash in June 1970. | YPNPhoto: YPN

