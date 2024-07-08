4 . Leeds city centre in 1970

The Leeds School Board Office on Calverley Street pictured in August 1970. The School Board Office is built on two storeys with attics and basements which are railed off. There is a slated pavilion roof and round-headed ground floor windows with carved spandrels. The dome of the Town Hall is in the top right hand corner. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net