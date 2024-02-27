The ABC Cinema on Vicar Lane, by the junction with New York Road, will be remembered with affection by generations of silver screen aficionados. It was originally opened as the Ritz Cinema on November 19, 1934 before changing to the ABC on May 23, 1959. The cinema changed its name to the Cannon in March 1987, then to M.G.M. in 1991 with a reversal to the ABC in 1993. The curtain came down for the final time in early 2000. READ MORE: Memories of Vicar Lane Bus Station LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The photograph dates from when the ABC was re-opened as a twin cinema, on April 5, 1970, with showings of 'Paint Your Wagon' and 'Spring and Port Wine'. Photo: Mr. K. S. Wheelan
Pictured in May 1947 when it was The Ritz cinema. 'The Sea of Grass' is showing and there are clear preview pictures of Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
It then became the first triple cinema in Leeds when the former stalls area of ABC 2 was divided. Photo: YPN
The triple opened on Sunday, March 17, 1974 with showings of 'The Sting', 'Paper Moon' and 'Walking Tall'. Photo: YPN
The foyer for ABC1 and 2 with the cash desk and confectionary counter. Pictured in April 1970. Photo: YPN
The auditorium of the ABC1 showing the seating arrangements. Behind the curtains is the plastic coated screen giving the highest degree of brightness to all parts of the auditorium. Photo: YPN