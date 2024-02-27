The ABC Cinema on Vicar Lane, by the junction with New York Road, will be remembered with affection by generations of silver screen aficionados. It was originally opened as the Ritz Cinema on November 19, 1934 before changing to the ABC on May 23, 1959. The cinema changed its name to the Cannon in March 1987, then to M.G.M. in 1991 with a reversal to the ABC in 1993. The curtain came down for the final time in early 2000. READ MORE: Memories of Vicar Lane Bus Station LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook