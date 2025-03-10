25 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1975

It was proving to be a confusing road to hell for Leeds drivers.

Claypit Lane was driving motorists to distraction in the mid-1970s. This photo shows how car swerves to avoid another as it crosses the give way junction. Many motorists on the minor road failed to realise that they must give way - or perhaps drive into two lanes of fast moving traffic. This was 1975, with the image one of 25 charting the year in the life of your city and its residents. It was a 12 months which witnessed huge progress on the city’s inner ring road. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The confusing Claypit Lane junction.

1. Sheepscar

The confusing Claypit Lane junction. | YPN Photo: YPN

The western end of the Inner Ring Road pictured in January 1975. The bottom left features the old railway roundhouse, crossing the canal and the River Aire to the centre of the photo where the Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road flyover is nearing completion.

2. Leeds inner ring road

The western end of the Inner Ring Road pictured in January 1975. The bottom left features the old railway roundhouse, crossing the canal and the River Aire to the centre of the photo where the Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road flyover is nearing completion. | YPN Photo: YPN

Shops underneath West Riding House in April 1975.

3. Leeds city centre

Shops underneath West Riding House in April 1975. | YPN Photo: YPN

Kitty Lister and her staff on the day of her retirement from the family butcher's business in Bramley in July 1975.

4. Bramley

Kitty Lister and her staff on the day of her retirement from the family butcher's business in Bramley in July 1975. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Royal Mail House on Wellington Street pictured in 1975. It was constructed on the site of the former Central Railway Station.

5. Leeds city centre

Royal Mail House on Wellington Street pictured in 1975. It was constructed on the site of the former Central Railway Station. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The buildings of the University of Leeds on University Road in February 1975. These are some of the oldest parts of the university which were initially part of the Yorkshire College.

6. Woodhouse

The buildings of the University of Leeds on University Road in February 1975. These are some of the oldest parts of the university which were initially part of the Yorkshire College. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

