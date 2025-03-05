18 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1959

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

This trip down memory lane takes you around Leeds in 1959.

It was a 12 months which signalled the end of 88 years of transport history as trams trundled down the tracks for the last time. The city was also building for the future with high rise flats and new estates under construction. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase memories from the suburbs including READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

McConnell's wine bar on Briggate in March 1959.

1. Leeds city centre

McConnell's wine bar on Briggate in March 1959. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The new look in sidecars for RAC patrolmen - seen in Leeds today for the first-time in October 1959. It was a completely new design, with much more streamlining than the old-style 'box'.

2. Leeds city centre

The new look in sidecars for RAC patrolmen - seen in Leeds today for the first-time in October 1959. It was a completely new design, with much more streamlining than the old-style 'box'. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Men at work at Hunslet RL's Parkside ground. They were clearing the terraces at the Mother Benson's end to make the playing area bigger.

3. Hunslet

Men at work at Hunslet RL's Parkside ground. They were clearing the terraces at the Mother Benson's end to make the playing area bigger. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The impressive looking new building of the Leeds College of Technology in April 1959.

4. Leeds city centre

The impressive looking new building of the Leeds College of Technology in April 1959. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This is French test pilot and aerobatic champion Leon Biancotto at Leeds Bradford Airport in May 1959.

5. Leeds Bradford Airport

This is French test pilot and aerobatic champion Leon Biancotto at Leeds Bradford Airport in May 1959. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Harold Macmillan raises his hand to emphasise a point in his speech to a large crowd outside Leeds Town Hall in September 1959.

6. Leeds in 1959

Harold Macmillan raises his hand to emphasise a point in his speech to a large crowd outside Leeds Town Hall in September 1959.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice