The Warehouse: Photo gems take you inside legendary Leeds nightspot in the early 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:14 BST

It’s the legendary city centre nightspot which became the epicentre of clubbing for a generation of revellers.

The Warehouse launched in 1979 as a home for disco lovers, new romantics and the rave generation. These take you inside the legendary Somers Street venue in 1991 at a time when dance music ruled the roost. Each photo features a memory for former clubber Colin Mitchell who was a regular back in the day. READ MORE: 12 places you visited during a Leeds city centre trip in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photos from The Warehouse in 1991.

1. The Warehouse

Enjoy these photos from The Warehouse in 1991. | Gaz Wright Photo: Gaz Wright

"The club scene was all brand new and had not been done before in Leeds," recalled Colin.

2. The Warehouse

"The club scene was all brand new and had not been done before in Leeds," recalled Colin. | Gaz Wright Photo: Gaz Wright

"It was all very underground but those who went were all on the same wavelength."

3. The Warehouse

"It was all very underground but those who went were all on the same wavelength." | Gaz Wright Photo: Gaz Wright

"The music had not hit then charts so it was all a secret. You could buy the records but they were hard to find."

4. Gaz Wright

"The music had not hit then charts so it was all a secret. You could buy the records but they were hard to find." Photo: Gaz Wright

"Clubing was for the cool kids. It was not known to the masses."

5. The Warehouse

"Clubing was for the cool kids. It was not known to the masses." | Gaz Wright Photo: Gaz Wright

"The fashions were pretty bad. It was baggy jeans and bright coloured hooded tops with some tye dye thrown in."

6. The Warehouse in 1991

"The fashions were pretty bad. It was baggy jeans and bright coloured hooded tops with some tye dye thrown in." Photo: Gaz Wright

