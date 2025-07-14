The Warehouse launched in 1979 as a home for disco lovers, new romantics and the rave generation. These take you inside the legendary Somers Street venue in 1991 at a time when dance music ruled the roost. Each photo features a memory for former clubber Colin Mitchell who was a regular back in the day. READ MORE: 12 places you visited during a Leeds city centre trip in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
The Warehouse: Photo gems take you inside legendary Leeds nightspot in the early 1990s
It’s the legendary city centre nightspot which became the epicentre of clubbing for a generation of revellers.
