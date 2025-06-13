12 places you visited during a Leeds city centre trip in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These photo gallery is sure to be of interest of those who shopped and played out in the city centre during the late 1990s.

They showcase the stores and shopping centres which became a firm favourite with a generation of shoppers during the late 1990s. They also feature the destinations to rest and play from a snapshot in time - July 1998 - when the retail offering meant spending hours trudging around shops rather than buying online. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Odeon boasted five screens for 'the best choice in big screen entertainment.'

1. Leeds city centre

The Odeon boasted five screens for 'the best choice in big screen entertainment.' | Gareth Copley Photo: Gareth Copley

Marks and Spencer on Briggate.

2. Leeds city centre

Marks and Spencer on Briggate. | Gareth Copley Photo: Gareth Copley

Were you shopping at the Headrow Shopping Centre?

3. Leeds city centre

Were you shopping at the Headrow Shopping Centre? | Gareth Copley Photo: Gareth Copley

House of Fraser on Briggate boasted a range of designer brands to shop on the high street.

4. Leeds city centre

House of Fraser on Briggate boasted a range of designer brands to shop on the high street. | Gareth Copley Photo: Gareth Copley

The place to go for CDs, vinyl and cassettes as well as videos.

5. Leeds city centre

The place to go for CDs, vinyl and cassettes as well as videos. | Gareth Copley Photo: Gareth Copley

The entrance to Kirkgate's open air market - was this a popular shopping haunt of yours back in the day?

6. Leeds city centre

The entrance to Kirkgate's open air market - was this a popular shopping haunt of yours back in the day? | Gareth Copley Photo: Gareth Copley

