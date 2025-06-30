1 . Leeds city centre

The Headrow from the junction with Albion Street, taken in the spring of 1991. On the right is Cavendish House, with the Automobile Association and Whitegates estate agents, among others, occupying the ground floor. To the left of this, after the junction with King Charles Street, is the Schofields Centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net