29 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1991

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These intriguing photos capture a wonderful insight into life around Leeds in the early 1990s.

They turn back the clock to 1991 and bring into focus news events and stories which were making the news headlines from the 12 months. City centre shops and landmarks are also featured as well as memories from the suburbs with Meanwood, Osmondthorpe, Guiseley, Armley, Bramham and Methley all in focus. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Headrow from the junction with Albion Street, taken in the spring of 1991. On the right is Cavendish House, with the Automobile Association and Whitegates estate agents, among others, occupying the ground floor. To the left of this, after the junction with King Charles Street, is the Schofields Centre.

1. Leeds city centre

The Headrow from the junction with Albion Street, taken in the spring of 1991. On the right is Cavendish House, with the Automobile Association and Whitegates estate agents, among others, occupying the ground floor. To the left of this, after the junction with King Charles Street, is the Schofields Centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Leeds inner ring road looking towards the city centre in April 1991.

2. Leeds city centre

Leeds inner ring road looking towards the city centre in April 1991. | YPN

Kirkgate showing Littlewoods department store. The store was opened in 1952, rebuilt in 1970 and closed in 1997. On the left of the picture is the junction with Central Road, with Dewhurst Butchers on the corner.

3. Leeds city centre

Kirkgate showing Littlewoods department store. The store was opened in 1952, rebuilt in 1970 and closed in 1997. On the left of the picture is the junction with Central Road, with Dewhurst Butchers on the corner. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Headrow in August 1991. Pictured, from left, is Siesta Holidays, then Buckle newsagents and Mickey Fynn butchers.

4. Leeds city centre

The Headrow in August 1991. Pictured, from left, is Siesta Holidays, then Buckle newsagents and Mickey Fynn butchers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

York Road in March 1991. The junction with Rookwood Avenue is on the right, followed by the Little Chef restaurant and petrol filling station, and behind these blocks of high-rise flats.

5. York Road

York Road in March 1991. The junction with Rookwood Avenue is on the right, followed by the Little Chef restaurant and petrol filling station, and behind these blocks of high-rise flats. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shops on New Briggate including Holiday Shop travel agents, Apollo travel agents, and Tony's Coffee Pot Cafe.

6. Leeds city centre

Shops on New Briggate including Holiday Shop travel agents, Apollo travel agents, and Tony's Coffee Pot Cafe. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

